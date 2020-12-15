Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CUTR. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Cutera stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 25.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cutera by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

