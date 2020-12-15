Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.43. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

