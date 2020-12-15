Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 167.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.