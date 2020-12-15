eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. eHealth has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in eHealth by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

