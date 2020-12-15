DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DermTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,695. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

