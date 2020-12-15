DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses, primarily due to coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting. Also, increasing programming and content expenses as well as higher retransmission fees are hurting profitability. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. The company also entered into partnerships with Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware and MATRIXX Software for its standalone 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DISH Network from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,420. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,018,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

