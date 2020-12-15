CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

