Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

CRVS opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

