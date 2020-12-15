CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $61,674.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,546 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,960. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.