Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

CAMT opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $864.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.