Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.22.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $75.07 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,043 shares of company stock worth $4,025,808 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

