Robert C. Daigle Sells 3,291 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rogers by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.