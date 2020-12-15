Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,434.50 ($31.81) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,948.90. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51).

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 500 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,295 ($12,143.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

