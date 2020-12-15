Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $476,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

