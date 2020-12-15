Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 3,550 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $492,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00.
- On Friday, September 18th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $152.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 328,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
