Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 3,550 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $492,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $152.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 328,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

