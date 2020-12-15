Insider Selling: Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total value of £479,250 ($626,143.19).
Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 627.80 ($8.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 597.90. Tracsis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a market cap of £183.16 million and a PE ratio of 64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
About Tracsis plc (TRCS.L)
