Insider Selling: Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total value of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 627.80 ($8.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 597.90. Tracsis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a market cap of £183.16 million and a PE ratio of 64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

