Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26.

On Monday, October 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.14, for a total transaction of $733,523.24.

On Friday, October 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 687 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total transaction of $183,971.73.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

