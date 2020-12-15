Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CEO Barry Litwin Sells 20,000 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Systemax stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Get Systemax alerts:

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Systemax by 1,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Systemax by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Systemax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.