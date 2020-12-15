AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,544 ($98.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,392.73. The company has a market cap of £99.00 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

