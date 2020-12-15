AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,544 ($98.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,392.73. The company has a market cap of £99.00 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

