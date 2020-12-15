AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,568 ($98.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,392.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

