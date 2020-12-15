AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,568 ($98.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,392.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

