Comparing Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) and Post (NYSE:POST)

Post (NYSE:POST) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Post and Scope Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.68 billion 1.12 $124.70 million $4.91 19.76 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Post has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Post and Scope Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 10 0 2.91 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Post currently has a consensus price target of $109.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Post’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Post shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Post and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post -2.05% 8.53% 2.13% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Post beats Scope Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment primarily markets and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The Refrigerated Retail segment produce and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg products, cheese, sausages, and other refrigerated products to retail customers. The BellRing Brands segment provides ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and supplements. Post Holdings, Inc. sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, and drug store customers; military, e-commerce, and foodservice channels; discounters, wholesalers, and convenience stores; restaurant chains, and food manufacturers and processors; online and specialty retailers, supplement stores, and distributors; and food ingredient customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

