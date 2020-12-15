Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Insider Neil Newman Buys 7,449 Shares

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman acquired 7,449 shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £41,490.93 ($54,208.17).

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £167.59 million and a PE ratio of 56.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 559.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

