Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $158,762.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $83,705.74.

On Monday, November 9th, Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Irwin Gold sold 100 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $6,501.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11.

NYSE HLI opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.