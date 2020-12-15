Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

