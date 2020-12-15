First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer Sells 25,602 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

Hannes Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of -46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$21.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FM. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

