Barclays Raises Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,920

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock opened at GBX 2,434.50 ($31.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,948.90. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The stock has a market cap of £33.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98).

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

