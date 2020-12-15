Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells $518,550.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $518,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,341.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LMND stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

