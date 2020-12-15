AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,568 ($98.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £99.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,392.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.