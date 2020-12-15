AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,568 ($98.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £99.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,392.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

