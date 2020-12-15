Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 10,540 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $135,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $17,823,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

