Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.17

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.78. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 364,562 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.