Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.73. Medicure shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Medicure had a negative net margin of 179.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.