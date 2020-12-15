AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.97

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.61. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 182,267 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 179,745 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,072,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 276,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

