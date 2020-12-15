AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.97

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.61. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 182,267 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.