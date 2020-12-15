Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,431,824 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

