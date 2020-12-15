Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $369.42

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.42 and traded as high as $396.65. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $390.69, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

