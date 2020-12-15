Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) (TSE:AVK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) (TSE:AVK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 200,499 shares trading hands.

About Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) (TSE:AVK)

Avnel Gold Mining Limited is a Canada-based natural resource company engaged in the business of exploration, mine development, and the mining and extraction of precious metals, principally gold, with operations in south-western Mali in West Africa. The Company owns an equity interest in Societe d’Exploitation des Mines d’Or de Kalana, SA (SOMIKA), which is its principal asset.

