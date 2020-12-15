RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.00

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and traded as high as $180.54. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £145.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.20.
In other RM plc (RM.L) news, insider Paul Dean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for RM plc (RM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM plc (RM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.