RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.00

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and traded as high as $180.54. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.20.

Get RM plc (RM.L) alerts:

In other RM plc (RM.L) news, insider Paul Dean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RM plc (RM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM plc (RM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.