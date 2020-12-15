Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.38

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and traded as high as $36.11. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 129,993 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

About Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

