Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.34. Castlight Health shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 212,856 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,838 shares of company stock worth $696,292. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

