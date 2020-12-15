National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.40

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and traded as high as $56.92. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 945 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.