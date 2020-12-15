HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.27

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and traded as high as $127.61. HOYA shares last traded at $126.61, with a volume of 17,566 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

