Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.57

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $12.04. Toray Industries shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 5,237 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

