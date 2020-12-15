MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.26

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and traded as high as $21.68. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 46,401 shares trading hands.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MMD)
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
