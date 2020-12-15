MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.26

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and traded as high as $21.68. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 46,401 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

