ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.45

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and traded as high as $56.73. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 51,024 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITOCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.45.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.