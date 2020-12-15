ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.45

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and traded as high as $56.73. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 51,024 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITOCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

