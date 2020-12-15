DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.11

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and traded as high as $77.71. DBS Group shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 99,435 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.