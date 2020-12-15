ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.93. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 27,169 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.

In other ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,600. Also, Senior Officer Mansell James Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $624,200 in the last ninety days.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

