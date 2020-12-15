Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.99. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 124,397 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.