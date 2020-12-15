Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.33

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $13.36. Sumitomo shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 25,528 shares traded.

SSUMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Sumitomo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

