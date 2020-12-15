boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.82

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.82 and traded as high as $301.19. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 7,759,586 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other boohoo group plc (BOO.L) news, insider Neil James Catto acquired 5,825 shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

