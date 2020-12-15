ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.79

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and traded as high as $51.21. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

