Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.83

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as high as $21.41. Olympus shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 46,145 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.63.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

